Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

BIO stock opened at $470.88 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $670.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

