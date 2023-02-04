Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. Research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

