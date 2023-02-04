Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.95

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $13.24. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 38,105 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
