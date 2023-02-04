Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.95

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $13.24. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 38,105 shares trading hands.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 124,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

