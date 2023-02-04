Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $429.74

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 429.74 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 447.50 ($5.53). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 444 ($5.48), with a volume of 46,879 shares trading hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £362.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,018.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 455.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 429.74.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

