BMO Capital Markets Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$133.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.44.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. The company has a market cap of C$29.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$116.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.54. CGI has a 52 week low of C$95.45 and a 52 week high of C$122.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

