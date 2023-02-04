BMO Capital Markets Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.
CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.
Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after buying an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
