BMO Capital Markets Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after buying an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

