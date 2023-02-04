Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after buying an additional 7,258,993 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

