Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 240,256 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,861.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,256 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $144.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

