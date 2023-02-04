Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

EAT stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

