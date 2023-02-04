Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

EAT stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $44.03.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 143.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,424 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Brinker International by 250.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

