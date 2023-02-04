Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

