Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.
Brinker International Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.
Institutional Trading of Brinker International
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
