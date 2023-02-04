Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $783.74

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.74 ($9.68) and traded as high as GBX 801.50 ($9.90). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 792.50 ($9.79), with a volume of 578,748 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.25) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.55) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.73) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 968.57 ($11.96).

Britvic Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 789.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 783.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,495.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Britvic

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £77,418.06 ($95,613.26). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58 shares of company stock valued at $45,318.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

