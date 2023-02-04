Brokers Issue Forecasts for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $587.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $561.90 and a 200-day moving average of $549.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

