Brokers Offer Predictions for CNX Resources Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

CNX opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in CNX Resources by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 540,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading

