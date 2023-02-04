BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.36

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.36 and traded as high as $21.40. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 36,746 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,145,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,665,466.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,154,044.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,805 shares of company stock worth $2,059,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

