Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 167.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.89 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bumble by 50.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

