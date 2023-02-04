Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.39.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.
Shares of Bumble stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 167.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bumble by 50.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $52,000.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
