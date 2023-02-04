Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cable One by 1,312.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cable One Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $827.57 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,586.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $923.61.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

