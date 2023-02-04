Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $32.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

