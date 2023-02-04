Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,323,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 803,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 53,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 610,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

