Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $953.18

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 953.18 ($11.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,154 ($14.25). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($13.89), with a volume of 4,791 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £144.37 million and a PE ratio of 592.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,049.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 953.18.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.