Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.
Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.6 %
Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust
Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.