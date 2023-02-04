Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.