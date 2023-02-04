Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken (LON:ESKNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON ESKN opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Thursday. Esken has a twelve month low of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.90 ($0.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

