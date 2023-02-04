Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s previous close.
Esken Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of LON ESKN opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Thursday. Esken has a twelve month low of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.90 ($0.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.
Esken Company Profile
Read More
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.