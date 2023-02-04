Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

