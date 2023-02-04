Capital Southwest Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.62 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

