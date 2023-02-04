Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Capricorn Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 242.20 ($2.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £763.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.31. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 185.78 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.39.
About Capricorn Energy
