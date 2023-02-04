Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 242.20 ($2.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £763.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.31. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 185.78 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.39.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

