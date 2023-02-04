CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $11.22 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

