Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.26

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.26 ($17.67) and traded as high as €17.69 ($19.22). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.55 ($19.08), with a volume of 1,805,955 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Carrefour Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.26.
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.
