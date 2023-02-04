Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 30,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 76,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Castellum Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castellum stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Castellum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm which is engaged in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded by Jean Machetel Ekobo in September 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

