Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 12.1% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $321,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $228.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.