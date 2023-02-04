Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 38,817 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

