Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 10.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $270,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $196.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average is $181.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

