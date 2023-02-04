Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $227.86 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,613,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,882 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $227,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.