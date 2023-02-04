Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $227.86 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,613,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,882 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $227,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
