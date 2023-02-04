Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 501,594 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 5.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $143,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

