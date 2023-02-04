Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.58.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

