CGI Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $91.09 on Friday. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in CGI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CGI by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CGI by 6.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in CGI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

