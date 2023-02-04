CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GIB.A. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.44.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. CGI has a 12 month low of C$95.45 and a 12 month high of C$122.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

