CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$146.00 at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.44.

CGI Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE GIB.A opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$122.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

