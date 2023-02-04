CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$140.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.44.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

CGI stock opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$122.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$116.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.