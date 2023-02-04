Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $288.75

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.75 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.62). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.51), with a volume of 136,250 shares.

Chesnara Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.75. The firm has a market cap of £426.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 38.06.

Insider Transactions at Chesnara

In related news, insider Mark Hesketh acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,880 ($13,437.08). In other Chesnara news, insider Steve Murray purchased 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,441.42 ($61,061.41). Also, insider Mark Hesketh purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,880 ($13,437.08).

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

