Chubb Limited to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $17.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $209.84 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

