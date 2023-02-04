Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

