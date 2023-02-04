Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

NYSE:CCVI opened at $10.04 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.