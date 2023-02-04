Citigroup Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $228.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $168.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on META. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $537,062.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $545,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

