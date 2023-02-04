Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clean Harbors by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.