Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.35 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 209,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 747,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 288,165 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,346,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 264,835 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

