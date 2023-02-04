ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.78

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.78 and traded as high as $36.95. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 19,519 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 400,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 293,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 175,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

