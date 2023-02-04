Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.49. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.