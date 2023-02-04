Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $488.81

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 488.81 ($6.04) and traded as high as GBX 536 ($6.62). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 529 ($6.53), with a volume of 11,953 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Cohort Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 488.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,404.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Cohort Cuts Dividend
Cohort Company Profile
Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.
