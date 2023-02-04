Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,294 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 227,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBSH opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,645 shares of company stock worth $3,040,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

