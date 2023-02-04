Comparing LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and MJ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $11.15 million 0.88 $1.79 million $0.01 21.53 MJ $240,000.00 37.06 $3.53 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveWorld.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 9.12% 29.60% 16.56% MJ N/A -239.84% -80.63%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares LiveWorld and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveWorld and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LiveWorld beats MJ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

